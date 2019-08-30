Govt plans e-hundi facility in muzrai temples

Minister for Muzrai Kota Srinivas Poojary said the government was planning to introduce ‘e –Hundi facility’ in all Muzrai temples across the state.

Speaking at a review meeting here on Friday, the minister said that the project would be initiated through e-governance facility. “Under this system, the amount offered by the devotees will be credited directly to the bank account of the temple thus ensuring transparency.”

The amount can be utilised for the development of temple and devotees will also be updated about utilisation of their contributions. Poojary added that a separate engineering section will be opened in the department to ensure construction works of the temples.

He said a single-window system will be introduced to provide services - similar to the one already in existence in Kollur temples.