Govt plans to give 25% reservation for women in police recruitment: Jnanendra

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra stated that the Bommai-led government is contemplating to provide 25% reservation for women in police recruitment to empower women.

Inaugurating Malnad Mela organised by District Vokkaliga Mahila Vedike, here on Wednesday, the Centre has released Rs 650 crore to prevent violence against women in Bengaluru. So, the preparations are on to install surveillance cameras in 3,000 locations in the city limits. Such cameras will be installed in college campuses and crowded places in cities across the state.

Later, he said over 80% police have benefitted from the implementation of the report by IPS officer Raghavendra Auradkar. He promised that anomalies would be set right if any one meted out injustice.

The Centre has sanctioned a special prison for suspects arrested in serious cases and it will be constructed in the premises of Central Prison at Sogane near Shivamogga.