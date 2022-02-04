Govt plans uniforms in PU colleges to end dress row

Amid the row over students wearing the hijab to colleges and other students countering it by wearing saffron shawls, the government on Thursday decided to put an end to the issue by planning a dress code for government pre-university colleges.

The Department of Pre University Education is waiting for the court direction on forming a committee. However, highly placed sources told DH that it has been decided to make uniforms mandatory from the coming year.

“Even now, 75% of PU colleges have uniforms with the School Development and Management Committees (SDMC) deciding on them. From the next academic year, it will be compulsory,” said an official of the department.

Officials said girls could wear chudidar with dupatta while boys have to wear formal trousers and shirts. Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh said: “We are considering making uniforms compulsory for PUC as we cannot allow academics and equality to be affected. We will decide after the panel is formed and its decisions are submitted.”

