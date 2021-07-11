Govt policies increasing unemployment: Baraguru

Hundreds of youths took part in an online convention on Sunday to urge the government to take proactive measures to create jobs as the problem of unemployment has been exacerbated by the pandemic.

Eminent writer Baraguru Ramachandrappa, who spoke at the convention of Nirudyogi Yuvajanara Horata Samiti organised by All India Democratic Youth Association (AIDYO), quoted the National Sample Survey to note that the unemployment rate has reached the highest point in 45 years.

"Those who promised to make India a 'Vishwaguru' have not taken any decisive action in reducing unemployment. The government promised to create 2 crore jobs every year but has not even filled 52 lakh vacant positions in different departments," he said.

He said Covid-19 has worsened the situation as 1.47 crore have lost jobs. "People's earning has hit rock bottom However, the Assocham report says the income of 100 billionaires has increased by Rs 13 lakh crore. This is the result of government's anti-people policies of globalisation," he said criticising the Congress party for nurturing globalisation policies which have left 74 per cent wealth of the nation in the hands of 1 per cent of the population.

AIDYO national president Ramanjanappa Aldalli said a long-term struggle based on ideological grounds was necessary to end unemployment. "The government is cutting down jobs in different departments. First, there is a need to stop this practice. We need to demand for separate budgetary allocations for job creation," he added. About 800 representatives took part in the convention.