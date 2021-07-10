Govt ready for debate on any issue in Monsoon Session of Parliament: Pralhad Joshi

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday stated that more than 20 Bills, including five ordinances would be tabled in the monsoon session of the Parliament which would commence on July 19.

"The government is ready for structured debate on any issue in the session. A meeting of floor leaders of all parties is called on July 18, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

"Dr Harsh Vardhan and others were dropped from the Cabinet not due to poor performance, but to give opportunity to new faces. Arranging vaccines for the entire population in the country at a time is humanly impossible, and vaccines are being given in a phased manner. More vaccines are being supplied to those states where vaccines have exhausted," Joshi noted.

In reply to BJP leaders' visit to Delhi, Joshi said there is no need for any leader to visit Delhi for political reasons, as the issues like leadership change are already settled. As Covid management should be the priority for all, nobody should try to divert the attention, he said.

He also opined that the the war of words between former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy and Mandya MP Sumalatha was uncalled for. Experts are there to look into the issue of KRS dam, and if others have any complaint, they can bring it to the notice of authorities concerned, Joshi added.