'Govt ready to issue White Paper on Covid purchases'

'Govt ready to issue White Paper on Covid purchases'

DHNS
DHNS, Davanagere,
  • Jul 04 2020, 22:19 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2020, 22:20 ist

The state government is prepared to bring out a White Paper on the purchase of equipment for Covid-19 treatment, Health Minister B Sriramulu has said.

Reacting to the allegations made by Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah about misuse of funds in the purchases, Sriramulu said that the government had maintained account for every purchase and the charges were baseless. "Siddaramaiah has served as chief minister and he has vast political experience. It is unbecoming of such a leader to level frivolous charges," Srira mulu said. He added that that government was prepared for a probe by any agency in this regard.

Sriramulu said that Congress workers had not involved themselves in any activity relating to Covid-19 containment and the party was making allegations for the sake of publicity.

Replying to a question, the minister said that there was no plan to enforce a statewide lockdown again. "Instead, we are thinking of lockdown in hot spots." 

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

white paper
COVID-19
Congress workers

What's Brewing

What is Nepometer and how it might change Bollywood?

What is Nepometer and how it might change Bollywood?

WhatsApp rolls out brand campaign in India

WhatsApp rolls out brand campaign in India

Newest Covid-19 armour, now in gold

Newest Covid-19 armour, now in gold

Just a Lucknow address for Priyanka won’t do the trick

Just a Lucknow address for Priyanka won’t do the trick

 