Govt relaxes norms to claim relief package

The government relaxed norms to claim one-time relief for artisans, barbers, auto and taxi drivers here Thursday.

The Cabinet decision was after complaints of inconvenience caused to the beneficiaries to claim relief from the the Rs 1,610 crore package, due to the set of regulations and documents sought by authorities. Karnataka had announced Rs 5,000 relief to people affected in various sectors by the lockdown on May 6.

"The government had sought numbers from Transport Department and was ready to disburse relief for auto and taxi drivers. However, there were cases of one auto having two or three drivers working in shifts," he said. In such cases, government has allowed to relax norms and Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa directed authorities to cover the increase in expenses, Madhuswamy said.

Relief of Rs 5,000 to maize farmers was restricted to those who grew the crop in Rabi season alone. However, owing to demands the government will extend the facility to those who grew the crop in Khariff season too.

In another one-time relaxation, the Cabinet increased maximum age for those applying for Police Sub-Inspector exams. The age limit was relaxed from 28 to 30 years for the general category and 30 to 32 years for those under reserved categories.

In memory of the recently deceased Kannada poet Nissar Ahmed, state government sanctioned 2.2 acre land at Motlaru village of Chikkaballapur district to run an education trust. Cabinet approval was required as it was 'B' Kharab land, Madhuswamy said.

MLC seats: CM to nominate candidates

The state Cabinet authorized Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to nominate candidates for the five MLC seats falling vacant in the Legislative Council on June 23. A total of 16 seats will fall vacant in the Council during the month, of which seven will be elected by the Legislative Assembly and four are elected by Teachers' and Graduates' constituencies.