Govt releases Rs 25 lakh for martyr’s memorial

The state government, on Saturday, released Rs 25 lakh towards the construction of a memorial dedicated to Pulwama martyr H Guru.

The memorial, which will have Guru’s tomb, a park, stone benches among other things, will come up in Maddur taluk. The Revenue department has ordered the release of Rs 25 lakh to the Mandya deputy commissioner to start the work. Guru’s memorial is coming up at Mellahalli, which is near his native place - Gudigere Colony, close to KM Doddi.

Guru, 33, a CRPF constable, was killed in a terrorist attack in Pulwama last year. In all, 40 CRPF personnel were killed by a suicide bomber.

Guru’s family members met Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday. Earlier this month, the CM had written to the Finance department to release funds for the memorial. “His sacrifice should inspire future generations. It is necessary to build a memorial for him,” the CM had said in his note.