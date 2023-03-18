Govt schools unlikely to get new teachers any time soon

Govt schools unlikely to get new teachers any time soon

The Department of School Education and Literacy had recently announced the final list of candidates following the High Court’s directive to consider married candidates

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 18 2023, 22:33 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2023, 05:28 ist
The government's plan to get Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hand over appointment orders to some selected candidates during his upcoming visit to Davangere has been put off. Credit: DH File Photo

The recruitment of 13,000 teachers to government schools is likely to be delayed as candidates from the Kalyana Karnataka region have obtained a stay on the process from the High Court.

The Department of School Education and Literacy had recently announced the final list of candidates following the High Court’s directive to consider married candidates who submitted their fathers’ income certificates. This resulted in variations in the selection list, pushing some candidates from the Kalyana Karnataka region out. They challenged this. 

“With the recently revised list, we were able to get around 13,000 teachers for the 15,000 plus vacancies. But, there is a stay again and the process will be delayed further,” said a senior official of the department.

According to the officials, if the matter is dragged on further, then the department has to rely on guest teachers for the next academic year. “Our plan was to first complete the transfers and depute new teachers to the vacancies created due to the transfer. Now, everything will be delayed as the transfer-related file is still pending at the government level,” the official stated.

Meanwhile, the government’s plan to get Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hand over appointment orders to some selected candidates during his upcoming visit to Davangere has been put off.

“As this was a massive recruitment of teachers, we planned to issue appointment orders through the prime minister. Now, there are no hopes as the matter is again in court again,” an official from School Education and Literacy Minister B C Nagesh’s office said. 

