Govt should have used ties with Russia to pace up evacuation: HDK

Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy has alleged that the government had a clue about the Ukraine crisis, it initially stumbled in its efforts to bring back Indian students from the war-torn country using its diplomatic relationships.
Speaking to reporters on Sunday after inaugurating the new super specialty building of United Hospital, he said this would not have been a problem if evacuations had been done by sending required flights by making the best use of India's relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
