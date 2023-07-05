Govt tables bill to bring BBMP under Road Safety Authority

The state government tabled the Karnataka Fire Force Amendment Bill aimed at replacing an ordinance promulgated in March mandating obtaining No-Objection Certificate (NOC) to construct high-rise buildings measuring 21 metres.

According to the Bill tabled in Assembly, the provisions of the National Building Code 2016 relating to fire and life safety allow the department to collect fees to issue NOCs for the construction of high-rise buildings. “The high-rise building means 21 metres or above in height irrespective of its occupancy as defined in NBC -2016,” the bill said.

Apart from this, the state government also introduced the Karnataka State Road Safety Authority (Amendment) Bill, with an aim to bring Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) under its ambit.

The KSRSA is the top body that monitors the improvement of public roads in the state. “The authority’s orders will be binding on every officer of the state government as well as local authorities in the state, whoever obstructs the authority shall be punishable up to 3 years or with a fine of Rs 25,000,” the bill explained.

The state government also tabled the Karnataka Legislature (Prevention of Disqualification) Amendment Bill to prevent CM’s Legal Advisor and Virajpet MLA A S Ponnanna being attracting disqualification clauses under the Office of Profits Act.

The Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements (Amendment) Bill, introduced in Assembly, is aimed at enhancing the limit from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore for reservation in contracts to SC/ST contractors.