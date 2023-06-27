Govt to amend laws to tackle fake news: G Parameshwara

Home Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday said that the state government is planning to come out with stringent legal provisions to curtail the spread of ‘fake news’ and punish those who started it.

After meeting police officers, Parmeshwara said, “We have borne the brunt of fake news during the run up to election and even now to some extent. There is a need to evolve a mechanism to stop this. If we don’t come out with a preventive mechanism, it may pose a serious threat to society’s well-being in the long run.”

He added that if need be, the government will come out with suitable amendments to existing legal provisions to prevent the spread of fake news in the state.

“There are cyber laws. But technology itself is changing so rapidly that what is new today is old tomorrow. So, in the days to come cyber laws too need to be replaced or abandoned depending on the pace of advancements in technology,” he said.

Also Read | Karnataka govt to take all measures, including use of Artificial Intelligence, to curb fake news

The Home minister revealed that the Bengaluru city police commissioner is of the opinion that the Bitcoin scam should be probed by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). “The CID has been revived. The CID is capable of investigating this case,” he

said.

Stressing that the state government will re-investigate the case and expose those involved in the Bitcoin scam, Parameshwara said that any agency, for that matter, be it SIT (Special Investigation Team) or the CID, cannot independently establish contact with central or foreign investigation agencies to probe into cases of this magnitude.

“At every point, the government will step in and help the CID to get required permissions to ensure all agencies extend cooperation to take this case to a logical end,” he explained.