Govt to build 1,000-room student hostels: CM Bommai

Karnataka has planned to build hostels with over 1,000 rooms in major education centres across the state, especially for students belonging to backward classes, SC and ST communities, according to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Speaking at the State-Level Leather Artisans’ Convention and Leather Crafts Exhibition here on Friday, Bommai said the government is committed to the welfare of SC and ST communities.

He urged the Leather Industries Corporation Limited of Karnataka (Lidkar) to focus on increasing employment opportunities in the sector.

“We have allocated Rs 25 crore in the state budget for Lidkar. We plan to increase the allocation based on the job opportunities they create in the sector. Over the last five years, Lidkar has received funds to the tune of Rs 237 crore, which has helped 33,000 small enterprises,” Bommai said.

He continued, “The leather furniture industry provides Lidkar with an opportunity to capture the international market. Officials should focus on proper branding and marketing”.

This apart, the government has raised the subsidy for land purchase by SC and ST communities from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 20 lakh. In addition, free power up to 75 units is being provided to 30 lakh SC/ST families, he explained.