Govt to buy 2 lakh more testing kits

The state government has decided to purchase additional two lakh rapid testing kits for detecting Covid-19. The decision was arrived at the meeting of the task force on Covid-19, held here on Thursday.

Deputy Chief Minister Dr Ashwath Narayan, who chaired the meeting said that it had been decided to place orders with a company listed by the Chinese government. He said that as many as 250 kiosks would be set up across the state for facilitating collection of throat swabs of symptomatic patients.