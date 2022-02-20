Govt to clarify stand on Anjaneya's birthplace

The government will soon convene a meeting of religious experts and historians to clarify its stand on Anjaneya’s birthplace and the Anjanadri Hill in Koppal district, Muzrai, Haj and Wakf Minister Shashikala Jolle said here on Sunday.

“Tirupati is not Anjaneya’s birthplace as claimed by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams’ (TTD). We will soon convene a meeting of religious experts and historians to be chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and issue the state government’s formal statement on the issue,” she told reporters after inaugurating works for 67 development projects.

Jolle stated that the Ramayana referred to Kishkindha. There were many historical references about the Hill. Many devotees thronged the Hill daily.

Tourism Minister Anand Singh alleged that the Andhra Pradesh government was making baseless statements that Anjaneya was not born at Anjanadri. None can twist the history. The matter should not be converted into a controversy.

Jolle alleged that the Congress was blocking the smooth functioning of the Assembly session on the pretext of the statement made by Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa.

“He never made a statement that the saffron flag will be hoisted instead of the national flag. He actually stated that there could be a saffron flag along with the tricolour. I don’t think he insulted the national flag. His statement was misunderstood,” she said.

