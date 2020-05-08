Govt to cut lessons to reduce burden for students

  May 08 2020
Students, enrolled in the state-run schools, will study lighter textbooks for 2020-21 academic year as the government has decided to reduce the lessons in view of the time lost due to the Covid-19
crisis.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar has asked officials to work out an action plan for the omission of excess chapters in the existing curriculum.

In a meeting with department officials on Thursday, Suresh Kumar directed them to submit a detailed action plan based on the possible loss of academic days. “This proposal to cut the excess chapters will apply to all classes from 1 to 10th,” said a senior official. 

The possibility of deferring commencement of annual academic year was also discussed during the meeting. 

Covid-19 lesson 

All state-run schools (for classes 6 to 10) will have a lesson on Covid-19 condition. 

The minister has asked officers to publish a learning module.   

