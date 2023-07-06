Govt to fill vacancies in phases: CM Siddaramaiah

All vacant posts in the government would be filled up in a phased manner, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah told Legislative Council on Thursday.

Replying to a question by BJP MLC H S Gopinath, Siddaramaiah said that 2.55 lakh posts out of the sanctioned 7.72 lakh were lying vacant.

“An average of 33 per cent posts are vacant and we will try to fill them in a phased manner over the next five years,” Siddaramaiah said. “We promised in our manifesto to fill all the vacant posts and we will make sincere and transparent efforts to fulfill the promise,” he added.

The School Education & Literacy department has the highest vacancies with 62,145 against a total 2.84 lakh sanctioned posts. This is followed by Health & Family Welfare that has 35,196 vacancies, Home department (13,013) and Higher Education (13,013).