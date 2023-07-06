Govt to fill vacancies in phases: CM Siddaramaiah

Govt to fill vacancies in phases: CM Siddaramaiah

Replying to a question by BJP MLC H S Gopinath, Siddaramaiah said that 2.55 lakh posts out of the sanctioned 7.72 lakh were lying vacant.

DHNS 
DHNS , Bengaluru,
  • Jul 06 2023, 21:38 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2023, 01:35 ist
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah speaks at the Legislative council session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Thursday. Credit: DH Photo

All vacant posts in the government would be filled up in a phased manner, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah told Legislative Council on Thursday.

Replying to a question by BJP MLC H S Gopinath, Siddaramaiah said that 2.55 lakh posts out of the sanctioned 7.72 lakh were lying vacant.

Also Read | KRS Disneyland project under process, says D K Shivakumar

“An average of 33 per cent posts are vacant and we will try to fill them in a phased manner over the next five years,” Siddaramaiah said. “We promised in our manifesto to fill all the vacant posts and we will make sincere and transparent efforts to fulfill the promise,” he added. 

The School Education & Literacy department has the highest vacancies with 62,145 against a total 2.84 lakh sanctioned posts. This is followed by Health & Family Welfare that has 35,196 vacancies, Home department (13,013) and Higher Education (13,013).

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Siddaramaiah
Karnataka
Jobs

Related videos

What's Brewing

Study reveals age of onset of 7 diseases

Study reveals age of onset of 7 diseases

No shorts: Jammu's Mahakali temple brings dress code

No shorts: Jammu's Mahakali temple brings dress code

Are AI robots the future of elder care?

Are AI robots the future of elder care?

One booked for flinging cat out off flat, killing it

One booked for flinging cat out off flat, killing it

How is animal world suffering from climate change?

How is animal world suffering from climate change?

Haryana allows restaurants to open 24×7

Haryana allows restaurants to open 24×7

 