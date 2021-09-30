Govt to incentivise industries for job creation: Bommai

In an attempt to create better employment opportunities in the state, the government will incentivise industries on the basis of creation of jobs, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Wednesday.

He was speaking at an event organised to mark the fortieth anniversary of Karnataka Media Academy. Launching a logo, the chief minister spoke about his vision for the state. The state has plenty of resources. The government will focus on making the best use of it for the overall development of the state, he said.

In addition to encouraging industries to create jobs, a task force will be set up for encouraging research and development. This task force will be headed by Prof Ashok Shettar, VC of KLE Technological University, Hubballi, he said.

