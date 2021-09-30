Govt to incentivise industries for job creation: Bommai

Govt to incentivise industries for job creation: Bommai

The government will focus on making the best use of it for the overall development of the state, Bommai said

Shruthi H M Sastry
Shruthi H M Sastry, DHNS,
  • Sep 30 2021, 00:24 ist
  • updated: Sep 30 2021, 02:32 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: PTI Photo

In an attempt to create better employment opportunities in the state, the government will incentivise industries on the basis of creation of jobs, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Wednesday.

He was speaking at an event organised to mark the fortieth anniversary of Karnataka Media Academy. Launching a logo, the chief minister spoke about his vision for the state. The state has plenty of resources. The government will focus on making the best use of it for the overall development of the state, he said. 

In addition to encouraging industries to create jobs, a task force will be set up for encouraging research and development. This task force will be headed by Prof Ashok Shettar, VC of KLE Technological University, Hubballi, he said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
basavaraj bommai
Employment
Jobs

Related videos

What's Brewing

Tax case witness defrauds truck drivers as GST officer

Tax case witness defrauds truck drivers as GST officer

India assured of maiden medal in Asian TT Championships

India assured of maiden medal in Asian TT Championships

Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2021: 40 cute finalists photos

Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2021: 40 cute finalists photos

Cambodia dogs train to sniff out coronavirus

Cambodia dogs train to sniff out coronavirus

Husband, others jailed for serial rapes of Frenchwoman

Husband, others jailed for serial rapes of Frenchwoman

Kelly conviction, a measure of justice for Black women

Kelly conviction, a measure of justice for Black women

NASA's Lucy mission to probe Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

NASA's Lucy mission to probe Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Instagram adult entertainment; tame internet for kids

Instagram adult entertainment; tame internet for kids

 