Govt to outsource appointment of APPs

Law Minister J C Madhuswamy said on Thursday that the government would outsource the recruitment of assistant public prosecutors, in a bid to overcome the shortage of public prosecutors.

He said the Home ministry had undertaken the recruitment of new public prosecutors and the process would take years. The outsourcing would help tide over the crisis till then.

The law department would also appoint government prosecutors and assistant government prosecutors. He warned that action would be taken if government lawyers absent themselves for the court or seek time for arguments in cases.