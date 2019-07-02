Govt to provide spl grants for development of cities

The state government will provide a grant to the tune of Rs 125 crore for the development of cities with a population of eight lakh and Rs 150 crore to cities having a population of 10 lakh.

Urban Development Minister U T Khader said here on Tuesday that the state government had also chalked a plan to develop cities on the lines of Smart City project of the Centre. A total of 10 cities have been selected under this scheme and work would begin soon.

He said that with the mushrooming of paying guest accommodations in most of the cities, the government was working out to bring a policy governing them.

The minister said that the application for building licence could be obtained by applying online.

“The application will reach all the departments concerned and No Objection Certificate will be issued within 40 days,” he said.

Meanwhile, speaking at a public grievance redress meeting chaired by Khader, Social Welfare Minister Priyank Kharge said that people’s representatives were stumbling blocks for development.

Giving an example, Kharge said that the High Court of Karnataka has ordered the eviction of 300 illegal houses in the historic Bahamani fort in Kalaburagi.

“When the officials go there for demolition, an MLA makes a call and gets the drive stopped. They promise that residents will demolish the structures themselves. Finally, they approach the court and obtain a stay”, Kharge said.