Govt to rationalise ration system to cut subsidy spend

Over one lakh ineligible ration cards have been identified across Karnataka since May last year, even as the government is looking to reduce the food subsidy burden given the resource crunch.

According to data tabled by the government in the Legislative Assembly, 63,922 ration cards have been cancelled and 43,138 of them have been categorised as non-priority households.

Bengaluru city had the highest number of ineligible ration cards at 8,308, followed by Vijayapura (6,297) and Hassan (4,735).

After the Food Security Act, 2013, came to being, ration cards were categorized as priority and non-priority households, doing away with the earlier BPL and APL. Only priority households are eligible for the highly subsidised ration on a monthly basis, which includes the Anna Bhagya scheme of providing 7 kg of rice free to every member of a BPL household. The government spent about Rs 3,770 crore for Anna Bhagya in the 2019-20 fiscal.

By weeding out ineligible and bogus ration cards, the government hopes to cut its food subsidy expenditure by Rs 1,209 crore in the 2020-21 fiscal. In 2019-20, the government doled out Rs 3,755 crore as food subsidy.

Time and again, the Finance department has flagged the bulging expenditure on subsidies. According to the Medium Term Fiscal Plan, the three largest subsidy outgoes are for the sectors of power, food and agriculture/horticulture. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa told reporters before he presented the 2020-21 Budget that rising subsidy expenditure was a fiscal challenge indeed.

“Ineligible beneficiaries have been asked to voluntarily surrender their ration cards before April 30, 2020,” Food and Civil Supplies Minister K Gopalaiah told the Assembly in response to a question. “Starting May 2020, if ineligible beneficiaries are identified, they will be asked to pay up the market rate of the quantum of foodgrains they have availed and criminal cases will be filed against them,” he added.

Those employed in the government or any of its undertakings, taxpayers, those holding 3 hectares of dry or irrigated land in rural areas and owners of properties spread over 1,000 sqft or more in urban areas, those who own a vehicle for commercial use are considered ineligible to possess priority household ration cards, Gopalaiah said.

In all, the government’s subsidy expenditure went up from Rs 19,034 crore in 2016-17 to Rs 25,688 in 2019-20. The fund crunch and the resultant cost-pruning measures are expected to cut subsidy expenditure to Rs 23,475 crore in the 2020-21 fiscal.