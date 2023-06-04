Govt to recruit 15,000 constables soon: Karnataka Home minister

Home Minister G Parameshwara said on Saturday that the department would soon set in motion the process to recruit 15,000 police constables.

The process to fill the vacant constable posts will begin soon and the preparations are underway for the same, Parameshwara told reporters.

On the PSI recruitment scandal, the Home minister said, “The probe into the irregularities in the recruitment of SIs is underway. As many as 53 persons have been indicted in the probe. Since, the high court has ordered against holding re-exam, we will take appropriate steps in ensuring justice to the candidates after consulting the experts”

Replying to a query on the poll guarantees, the Home minister said, “We will make sure that the implementation of guarantees doesn’t slow development projects.”

The government has given due priority to mobilise funds for guarantee schemes. Officials have been told to lay stress on judicious use of resources while preparing DPR for guarantee schemes, Parameshwara said and added that the government was contemplating scrapping boards and corporations which will prove burdensome for the state exchequer.

He said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will present the budget in July.