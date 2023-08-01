Govt to refund Escoms every month: K J George

To ensure that Escoms are not financially burdened while implementing ‘Gruha Jyothi’, the government will transfer funds for it to Escoms every month, Energy Minister K J George has said.

“The energy department will only implement the scheme and we will not have to bear the financial burden. As is the case with many other schemes that provide subsidies to various categories of consumers, the government will reimburse Escoms even for Gruha Jyothi,” said George.

Senior Bescom officials said that they are expecting the government to refund them the 30th of every month.

“Usually, we start the billing cycle from the 1st of every month and this goes on till the 15th. Consumers get 15 days to pay the bill and we receive all bill payments by the end of the month. We are hoping the government will also refund us within the 30th,” the official said.

Also Read | Leveraging tech, renewable energy for cheaper tariffs in future: K J George

Rs 14k cr annually

The scheme is expected to cost the government close to Rs 13,910 crore annually.

On charges that the government had not kept its word on implementing ‘Gruha Jyothi’ scheme from July 1, George assured that the consumers who had paid for any usage in the month of July will be given a credit.

“Our billing cycle is in such a way that a few households will receive their bill in the first week of the next month and a few others receive it by the 15th of the next month. However, we will stand by our word and ensure that the consumers get the benefit of the scheme starting July 1. Hence, I have directed the officials to identify such cases and provide credit to the consumers,” George said.