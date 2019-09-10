Govt to withdraw gag order on VCs

The vice-chancellors of universities will be free to speak to media as state higher education department is set to lift the gag order.

“I am shocked to find that such order has been passed. Vice-chancellors have the right to speak and let them speak to the media and give a statement. It will not come in the way of the autonomy of the universities or vice-chancellors and this order will be withdrawn immediately,” Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said on Tuesday.

It can be recalled that DH, in its edition dated June 19, 2019, had carried a report on the gag order issued to vice-chancellors.

In its circular, the state government had directed the VCs not to make any statements before the media which might humiliate the government.

The circular issued by the then Additional Chief Secretary of state higher education department restricted vice-chancellors of all state government-run universities from going to the media or giving any statement to media about any issue related to universities.

Several vice-chancellors and academicians raised an objection to the order.