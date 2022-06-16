Govt warns Tahsildars of disciplinary action

The Revenue department has warned tahsildars who are under transfer of disciplinary action if they report to their previous place of work without the government’s permission.

“The government has noted that many tahsildars question their transfer by approaching the Karnataka Administrative Tribunal. After getting their transfer stayed, many tahsildars report to their previous place of work without getting a revised order from the government. Going forward, tahsildars must submit a requisition to the government along with a certified copy of the court order. They can report to their previous workplace only after the government issues a revised order,” the department has said in a letter to all deputy commissioners and regional commissioners.