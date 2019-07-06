Govt will be there, says Siddaramaiah

In his first reaction to the political potboiler, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah said Saturday the party was making efforts to establish contact with disgruntled legislators who have resigned.

He maintained, however, that the Congress-JD(S) coalition government was safe.

“I saw this on television. I’ll talk to them. We’re trying to contact them,” Siddaramaiah told reporters.

Siddaramaiah also chairs the Congress-JD(S) Coalition Coordination Committee. It may be noted that among legislators who have resigned include those who are loyal to Siddaramaiah.

Water Resources Minister DK Shivakumar had taken Ramalinga Reddy, Byrati Basavaraj, ST Somashekhar and Muniratna to his house, Siddaramaiah pointed out. “The others, we’re not able to contact,” he said.

Asked if the government would collapse, Siddaramaiah said the resignations have to be accepted first. “Only then we can think about other questions,” he said. “Nothing will happen. The government will be there.”

