Govt will ensure death penalty in Mysuru rape case: Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told the state assembly on Wednesday that the government will fast-track the Mysuru gang-rape case and push for a death penalty for the six people accused of the crime.

Bommai was responding to the debate on the gang-rape case that was initiated earlier in the day by Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, who accused the police of laxity.

“We will speed-track (sic) the investigation in a tight manner. The chargesheet will be filed on time. On the prosecution front, we will appoint a special prosecutor, follow it up and make sure there’s a death penalty,” Bommai said.

Bommai pointed out that the rape survivor’s statement before the magistrate would help the investigation immensely. “Although she lives in Mumbai, our police convinced her and her father to testify before the magistrate. This shows that our police are serious,” he said.

Earlier, Siddaramaiah attacked the state government on the way the police handled the case. “There was an inordinate delay in registering the FIR,” he said. “By 10 pm, a medical examination conducted by Dr Suma found scratches on the woman and bleeding in her private parts. But, the FIR was registered at 12 pm the next day.”

This led to a volley with Bommai. “There were two medico-legal reports. One came at 9.15 pm on assault. Another confirming rape at 5.55 am. The boy’s statement was taken at 11 am and an FIR was filed at 12 pm. We have not erred anywhere,” Bommai said.

To this, former Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar angrily asked why the police did not take up a suo motu FIR. “You are being misled,” he told the CM.

Targeting the police for the law-and-order breakdown in Mysuru, Siddaramaiah said, "When police were aware that criminal activities were happening there, why did they stop patrols? The six [accused] are habitual offenders and on that day, they were there drinking!”

The Congress leader also targeted Home Minister Araga Jnanendra for being "too casual" about the case. "You also made a statement that the victim and her friend shouldn't have gone to that place at that time," he said.

Jnanendra clarified thus, "My statement came from a place of concern that all of us have for women in our own homes. We tell them to be careful while going outside." He added that he is not a cruel person to take such cases lightly.