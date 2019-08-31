Govt will explain flood damage to PM: CM

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said the state government has planned to make a presentation on flood damage in Karnataka before Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru during his visit on September 7 and 8.

Speaking to media persons at the helipad in the city on Saturday, Yediyurappa said the officials have been directed to prepare for the presentation. "Efforts are being made to explain flood damage to the prime minister so that the Centre would release additional funds for flood relief works. More than one lakh houses have to be constructed in the state for flood-victims and compensation has to be given to those lost crops due to flood," he added.

Refuting the Congress' allegation that the Centre ignored flood-hit Karnataka in lending a helping hand, he said the Centre has sent a team to the state on priority basis even when other states are devastated by the flood to study the flood damage and submitted a report for the immediate release of funds. "We are confident that the Centre would release adequate funds to Karnataka for the flood relief works," he expressed hope.