Govt's digital library gets more visitors

The lockdown has brought more number of visitors to the State Library department's online library.

As per the data provided from the department, more than 10,000 people have downloaded the app since the lockdown was imposed last month.

"The variety of content available in the app is attracting more people towards reading," said Minister S Suresh Kumar, who holds the Public Libraries Department.

There are over 1 lakh e-books available on the digital platform of the department. The books range from arts, humanities, to school and college curriculum and also other competitive examinations. However, these are all free for readers through the app.