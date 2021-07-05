Govt's role in ZP, TP reservation is nil: Eshwarappa

DHNS
DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Jul 05 2021, 21:27 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2021, 21:27 ist
Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa. Credit: DH Photo

Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa stated that the government's role in fixing reservation for zilla and taluk panchayat seats is nil. The disgruntled politicians can submit objections to the state election commission, he added. 

Speaking to media persons after inspecting Bhadra dam in Bhadravathi taluk on Monday, he said politicians of all parties have objected to the draft reservation list for taluk panchayat and zilla panchayat constituencies.

Some have criticised the government. But they must remember that the state election commission does not announce reservation list after taking opinions from the government. There was no political interference in it, he added.

The minister said there were objections to the reservation in the past and even now some leaders have expressed their disappointment over it. They could approach the court if they are not satisfied with the final list of reservation.

K S Eshwarappa
Karnataka

