Gowda predicts elections, cloud on govt

Uncertainty looms large on the H D Kumaraswamy-led coalition government with JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda on Friday predicting mid-term polls to the state Assembly, even as leaders of the coalition partner Congress claimed that the government was safe.

Gowda’s statements created ripples in political circles. While BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa claimed that he will form an alternative government and will not allow the coalition partners to thrust mid-term polls on the state, KPCC chief Dinesh Gundu Rao quickly clarified that his party had no intention of facing mid-term polls.

Speaking to reporters at his Padmanabanagar residence, Gowda said the mid-term polls are imminent and that he was not sure how long the coalition government would last. “After the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress high command has become weak. Going by the developments in the past two months, mid-term polls seem imminent. No doubt about it. People can understand everything...The ball is now in the Congress’ court,” he stated

The JD(S) leader had on Thursday said that the JD(S)-Congress coalition government was formed due to Congress’ pressure and that he was personally not in favour of it. His comments had come in the wake of reports that coordination committee chairman Siddaramaiah had recommended to the party high command to sever ties with the JD(S).

The rift between Gowda and Siddaramaiah over Cabinet expansion is said to be a reason for the latter’s outburst. Siddaramaiah had been demanding that the JD(S) should give the third vacant berth to the Congress.

Gowda further said the Congress joined hands with the JD(S) with an aim to prevent Yeddyurappa from becoming CM. “The JD(S) has even given away the Cabinet berth from its quota to the Congress in the interest of the coalition. I am tolerating everything. Yet, the Congress leaders were unhappy. If they (Congress) think that they lost the LS polls because of us (JD-S), let them say it openly,” he stated, in an oblique reference to Siddaramaiah’s complaint to the high command against the JD(S).

Curiously, Gowda took a U-turn later in the day and claimed that he was referring to the local bodies elections. “I was referring to local body polls. As far as the government is concerned, it will complete its full term if Congress extends cooperation,” he added.

Was misinterpreted: HDK

Chief Minister Kumaraswamy, who was away in Yadgir district to conduct Grama Vastvya, too, denied that Gowda had predicted mid-term polls and claimed that his government will complete its full term. “There might be some confusion in interpreting his statements. He (Gowda) was only asking the party workers to prepare for the coming local body polls,” he claimed.