Gowda writes to Modi on safety of Indian students in Ukraine

In the wake of the ongoing crisis in Ukraine where several students from Karnataka are stranded, former Prime Minister and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make adequate arrangements for them.

"I request the external affairs ministry to transport all our citizens back to safety at the earliest and while they are still stranded make adequate arrangements to take care of their well-being," Deve Gowda stated in his letter.

He attached a list of a dozen medical students from Hassan, his home district, who are stuck in Ukraine and has requested aid for them.

Taking to Twitter, Deve Gowda also urged people not to politicise the evacuation process. "When there is so much uncertainty on the ground, it is only fair that people support officers and embassies to focus on the job at hand. These operations are tough and delicate," he said. "Politicising the evacuation process would only demoralise those conducting the operation," Gowda added.

37 students evacuated

Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority commissioner Manoj Rajan, the nodal officer for the Ukraine situation, said 37 students hailing from the state have been safely evacuated till Monday afternoon. So far, the nodal officer has received information on 451 students stuck in Ukraine.

"CM has directed to open facilitation centres at New Delhi and Mumbai airports to coordinate and support stranded students hailing from Karnataka. Air tickets from New Delhi/Mumbai to Bengaluru are borne by the state government. Further, we are in constant touch with MEA to evacuate remaining stranded students in Ukraine," Rajan said in a statement.

