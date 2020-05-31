GP polls: Cong plans legal recourse

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 31 2020, 22:54 ist
  • updated: May 31 2020, 23:00 ist

The Congress will take the legal route to challenge the decision to postpone gram panchayat elections in Karnataka citing the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking to reporters, former Rural Development and Panchayat Raj minister H K Patil contended that the decision was against the Panchayat Raj Act. "We will approach the court against this unconstitutional and illegal decision," he said.

Karnataka government had recommended the state election commission to put off polls for grama panchayats and appoint interim administrators for the civic bodies, attracting opposition from several quarters.

 

