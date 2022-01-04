GP Prez attacks man over complaint on misuse of funds

DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Jan 04 2022, 22:33 ist
  • updated: Jan 05 2022, 01:15 ist

Hooli gram panchayat (GP) president and his supporters in Savadatti taluk in Belagavi district allegedly thrashed a man for lodging a complaint, alleging misappropriation of funds in the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

A video purportedly showing Virupakshappa Torgal and members supporting him attacking Sangappa Gudgar went viral on social media on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at the GP office on Monday.

In a complaint with the Zilla Panchayat chief executive officer, Gudgar alleged that funds to the tune of Rs 50 lakh were misappropriated while implementing the MGNREGS works during 2020-21.

Following the complaint, the officer directed the taluk panchayat (TP) to inquire into the complaint and submit a report.

A team of the TP officials, led by Assistant director Sangangouda Handral, came to the GP office for inquiry against Torgal, panchayat development officer Fakiravva Hanasi and members supporting them. Torgal attacked Gudgar with footwear when the latter was submitting certain documents. Soon, members supporting Torgal and Hanasi too attacked the complainant, threatening him with dire consequences, according to sources.

