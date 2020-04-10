Graduation, PG exams only after May 31, says minister

The postponed examinations of all the undergraduation and postgraduation courses will be held only after May 31.

Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwathnarayan on Friday said, "Tentatively, we are planning to conduct examinations after the month of May. Students and parents do not need to worry about it."

He advised students to study and prepare for examinations through various online platforms available and also by attending the online classes conducted by the respective universities.

"I understand that students who are staying at rural areas cannot attend classes conducted through Zoom App due to network issues. For the benefit of those students, we have uploaded the pre-recorded content on the Youtube channel launched by the department recently," he explained.

The minister assured students that the examinations will not be conducted soon after the commencement of classes. "We will give students some time to come out of the mental stress they are all going through currently due to the lockdown and Covid-19 crisis. Exams will be conducted by giving necessary time for students to prepare," he assured.