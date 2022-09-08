Graft allegations: KAMS submits documents to Education dept

The Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka (KAMS) on Wednesday submitted documents to substantiate their claims on corruption in the department of School Education and Literacy.

Following their allegations on corruption and a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Commissioner for Public Instruction Dr Vishal R had called KAMS for a meeting and asked them to submit proof or documents.

KAMS representatives said that they have submitted a 16-page document and also some audio clips. "There was evidence for some of the allegations raised by us and we submitted the same to the commissioner," KAMS general secretary D Shashi Kumar said.

They even highlighted harassment at the local-level at the offices of deputy directors and block education officers. "The officials at the local-level are harassing private schools in the name of documents, renewal of affiliation, etc. There were some audio documents for the same that have been submitted and I hope the department will conduct an inquiry and initiate action against guilty officials," Kumar added.

However, KAMS termed 'commission' allegations against School Education and Literacy Minister B C Nagesh by the Recognised Unaided Private Schools Association Karnataka (RUPSA) as 'baseless'.

"There is rampant corruption in the department and we had brought it to the notice of the department, but the allegations raised by another organisation against the minister are not true," Kumar said.

RUPSA had accused the department and Nagesh of taking cuts, following which the minister said he would sue for slander.