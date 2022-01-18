Karnataka to launch 3,000 'Grama One' centres on R-Day

'Grama One' offering govt services for citizens to be launched in 12 Karnataka districts on Republic Day

The districts where the project will be launched include Bidar, Koppal, Ballari, Belagavi, Haveri

DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 18 2022, 00:20 ist
  • updated: Jan 18 2022, 01:57 ist
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: DH File Photo

The Grama One project of the state government, which will offer services of various departments in rural areas, will be launched in 12 districts on January 26, Republic Day.

According to a release from Chief Ministers’ Office, around 3,000 Grama One centres will be launched.

The districts where the project will be launched are Bidar, Koppal, Ballari, Belagavi, Haveri, Vijayapura, Davangere, Shivamogga, Tumakuru, Chikkamagaluru, Udupi and Kodagu.

Bommai, who chaired a virtual meeting to review preparations for its implementation, said that Grama One centres will come up in all districts in the coming days. All services of prominent departments should be made available at these centres, he told officials.

Around 100 services from departments such as Revenue, Food and Civil Supplies, Health and Family Welfare, and Labour will be made available at Grama One centres. Such centres will be equipped with internet connections.

Karnataka
Bengaluru
basavaraj bommai
India News
Republic Day

