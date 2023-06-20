Grammy award winner Ricky Kej invited to White House

Ricky Kej, well-known music composer and Grammy award winner has now been invited to the White House.
The three-time Grammy award winner tweeted that he was excited about the invitation from the White House. US President Joe Biden will host Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House and has oragnised an event to welcome him on Thursday. Ricky Kej will also be present at the ceremony to welcome Modi.
Modi is on a four-day visit to the US.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Elated over becoming grand father, says Chiranjeevi
Chirag-Satwik rise to career-high World No 3
Puri Rath Yatra: Wonder that is chariot making
Foreign tourists fix a date with Kashmir again
Titanic submersible: Why undersea rescues are difficult
Rohingya refugees face hunger, crime after aid cuts
'Vanishing glaciers threaten 2 bn lives downstream'