Grammy award winner Ricky Kej invited to White House

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 20 2023, 22:34 ist
  • updated: Jun 21 2023, 03:22 ist
Ricky Kej. Credit: DH Photo

Ricky Kej, well-known music composer and Grammy award winner has now been invited to the White House.

The three-time Grammy award winner tweeted that he was excited about the invitation from the White House. US President Joe Biden will host Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House and has oragnised an event to welcome him on Thursday. Ricky Kej will also be present at the ceremony to welcome Modi. 

Modi is on a four-day visit to the US. 

Karnataka
Ricky Kej
Narendra Modi
White House
US news
United States

