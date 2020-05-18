Grape farmers unhappy with compensation amount

The State government’s announcement of compensation to grape farmers has not gone well with the farmers in the region.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa recently announced Rs 25,000 for grape farmers for one hectare and Rs 15,000 for farmers engaged in the cultivation of flowers.

According to farmers, it takes about Rs 5 lakh to cultivate grapes in new garden, while around 2 lakh is needed for the cultivation in old gardens. This includes expenses incurred at various stages.

Many farmers are dependent on tankers for irrigation due to water scarcity. Most of the borewells have dried up as the region has been reeling under successive droughts.

Farmers are engaged in Bangalore Blue (black grapes), Dil Kush, Sharath and Krishna varieties of grapes in the district. About 40,000 tonnes of fruits grown in 2,500 acres should have been sold by now.

Though the horticulture department officials claim that about 80% of the grapes have been sold, farmers beg to be different. They claim that about 50% of the yield is yet to be sold.

This season, the farmers could not transport their produces due to lockdown and subsequent restrictions on movement of vehicles.

As prices dipped sharply and there were no buyers, many farmers freely distributed the fruits. Some of them made efforts to find customers in Bengaluru. Some others sold the fruits for whatever meagre amounts the fruits fetched.

One kg Dil Kush variety would normally fetch between Rs 70 and Rs 80. It was sold between Rs 7 and Rs 10. As against Rs 100, the Krishna variety was sold for around Rs 50 this year.

There were no buyers for the Bangalore Blue variety. It was normally sold between Rs 40 and Rs 50. Some farmers dumped the fruits in dumping yards. Some of them sold one kg for just Rs 4. At present, one kg is sold between Rs 25 and Rs 30.

“More investment is needed for commercial crops. The government knows the investments made by farmers. The government claims to protect our interests. Should such claims be trusted as the truth is totally opposite,” says Venkataram, a farmer from Arasanahalli says.

“I bought 20 tankers of water daily for my grapes garden. I spent Rs 10,000 only to buy water,” D N Maesh, a farmer, says.

He adds,” The compensation isn’t enough even for one day wage given to a labourer. Even if the government announces compensation of Rs 50,000, the investment will not recovered.”