Gripen highlight in Saab’s Aero India showcase

Swedish defence giant Saab will demonstrate technologies that power its multi-role fighter aircraft Gripen E at the upcoming Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru. A full-scale replica of Gripen E and a Gripen F cockpit simulator will be on display at the five-day air show and exhibition.

Senior officials said Saab would, during the biennial event, engage with the Indian industry toward building partnerships for "an industrial future based on the premise of Make in India."

The showcase will feature a range of products across domains. The ground combat exhibits at the event will include Carl Gustaf M4, a man-portable multi-role weapon system, and NLAW, a next-generation shoulder-launched anti-tank weapon, Mats Palmberg, chairman and managing director, Saab India Technologies, said here on Saturday.

Giraffe 1X, a light-weight 3D radar capable of short-range air surveillance and ground-based air defence, and Saab Lightweight Torpedo, a new anti-submarine warfare solution, will also be displayed.

Palmberg said Saab is setting up a manufacturing facility for Carl Gustaf in India, to produce the Carl Gustaf M4 for the Indian Armed Forces and components for users of the system around the world. The company will be partnering with Indian sub-suppliers at the facility.