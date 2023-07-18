Gruha Jyothi available for beneficiaries of other Jyothi schemes

The beneficiaries of the Kuteera Jyothi, Bhagya Jyothi, and Amrutha Jyothi schemes will also be eligible to avail the benefits of the Gruha Jyothi scheme, the Energy department clarified in a statement issued on Tuesday.

According to an order passed by the department, the beneficiaries of the Bhagya Jyothi and Kuteera Jyothi schemes, who were eligible to avail 40 units of free electricity, will now be eligible for 53 units of free electricity, along with another 10% of the units under the Gruha Jyothi scheme.

The Amrutha Jyothi scheme beneficiaries, who were receiving the benefits of 75 units of free electricity through Direct Bank Transfer (DBT), will now be eligible for 75 units and additional 10% units under the Gruha Jyothi scheme.