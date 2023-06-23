Gruha Lakshmi app: Final call in Cabinet

Gruha Lakshmi app: Final call in Cabinet

We have designed an app. It will be discussed with the CM, Laxmi Hebbalkar said

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 23 2023, 22:07 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2023, 04:46 ist
Laxmi Hebbalkar. Credit: DH Photo/ S K Dinesh

The state government is coming out with a mobile app for the Gruha Lakshmi scheme under which the woman head of households will get Rs 2,000 per month, Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar said on Friday.

However, a final decision will be taken in the Cabinet meeting scheduled to be held on Wednesday. She said this after a meeting with Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda and IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge.

"We have designed an app. It will be discussed with the CM," she said, adding that the scheme will be launched in August. "As lakhs of beneficiaries are trying to apply for the scheme, the Seva Sindhu portal is overloaded. That's why we've decided to bring out an app. In the Cabinet meeting, we'll make a presentation to the CM," she said. The minister also said that the portal is stable and six lakh people had applied for the scheme on Friday. 

