GST collection: Karnataka crosses Rs 10,000 crore for third month

Karnataka's monthly GST collection crossed Rs 10,000 crore for three months in a row, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Wednesday, describing this as "positive growth" for the state.

"Karnataka's monthly GST collection has crossed Rs 10,000 crore for 3 months in a row, just behind Maharashtra," Bommai, who is also the finance minister, said in a tweet. "The positive growth proves we are on the trajectory of good growth and well past the negative impact of the Covid-induced slowdown.," he said, adding that he is "proud to be boosting national economy".

Total GST collections across the country was Rs 1.49 lakh crore in December. Karnataka collected Rs 10,061 crore, according to data in Bommai's tweet. The state, however, is far behind Maharashtra which mopped up Rs 23,598 crore.

Gujarat collected Rs 9,238 crore followed by Tamil Nadu (Rs 8,324 crore), Uttar Pradesh (Rs 7,178 crore), Haryana (Rs 6,678 crore), West Bengal (Rs 4,583 crore), Delhi (Rs 4,401 crore), Telangana (Rs 4,178 crore) and Odisha (Rs 3,854 crore).

The Mid Year Review of State Finances tabled in the Assembly last month also said Karnataka revenues were increasing. Own tax revenue grew 13.8 per cent between April and September when compared with the corresponding period last year. There was growth across all major revenue sources — commercial taxes (6.1 per cent), excise (18.7 per cent), stamps and registration (38.5 per cent) and motor vehicle taxes (58 per cent), the report showed.