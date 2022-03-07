GST compensation: Confident of an alternative, says Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told the Karnataka Assembly on Monday that he is confident that the Centre will put in place “an alternative arrangement” to compensate states for revenue loss due to GST.

The GST compensation is slated to end from June 2022.

“We are confident that an alternative arrangement will be made,” Bommai said during a discussion on the Budget. “I will go to Delhi again. Many states have placed their demand that the compensation should be extended,” he added.

Bommai revealed that he asked Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman if the state’s 2022-23 Budget should factor in the GST compensation, given that it is going to end this year. “She said there’s time till June and the Centre is thinking about it.”

Bommai was responding to Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, who warned the government that the Centre’s move to give GST compensation to the state in the form of a loan will burden citizens. “The loan will be recovered through cess. This cess will be paid by citizens,” Siddaramaiah said.

According to Bommai, the GST compensation is based on special cess on sin goods and electronic items. “We have asked for the cess to continue so that GST compensation can continue. The period of loan that we’ve been given by the Centre has been extended as well,” he said.

The Centre has given Karnataka Rs 18,109 crore as loan in lieu of GST compensation. This is in addition to Rs 7,158 crore of compensation for the current fiscal.

Siddaramaiah urged Bommai to fight for the GST compensation regime to be extended beyond June 2022. According to the Congress leader, Karnataka has been getting Rs 10,000-12,000 crore as compensation every year.

