Gusty winds, downpour batter coast and Malnad regions

Relentless downpour accompanied by uncharacteristic high winds over the last three days have caused significant damage in coastal and Malnad districts, even as Kodagu braced for more rain as a depression brewed in the Bay of Bengal.

Against the normal wind speed of around 18-20 kmph, Malnad was recording wind speeds of 40 kmph, resulting in damage to property, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, adding that coastal districts had seen gusts of up to 50-60 kmph. The high wind speed was due to a depression in the Bay of Bengal, which was dragging the monsoon further inland.

Revenue Minister R Ashoka said parts of nine districts in the state — Belagavi, Chikkamagaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, Kodagu, Mysuru, Shivamogga, Uttara Kannada and Dharwad — were affected by floods.

While 375 houses had collapsed partially, 12 were completely damaged. A total of 12 relief camps were operational in the state, he said.

With rains continuing unabated in Kodagu district, five people are feared to have been buried alive in a landslide at Bhagamandala. A 70-year-old died after a wall collapsed due to heavy rainfall at Hampapura, Mysuru district, on late Wednesday evening, while one person was washed away while crossing a gushing stream at Sakleshpur in Chikkamagaluru

district.

Forecast

Another depression in Bay of Bengal, forecast around August 10, could pour more misery on flood-hit Kodagu district, which saw much devastation on Thursday.

Rainfall is expected to subside over Malnad in the next two days, while parts of the coastal region will continue to receive very heavy rainfall.

The downpour during the week caused river Cauvery to flow beyond the danger level, submerging several parts of the district and throwing life out of gear.

Strong gusts uprooted treats and power lines in Virajpet, Napoklu, Shanivarsanthe and other parts, affecting the movement of vehicles.

Though the rainfall reduced in intensity during the first half of the day, it picked up in parts of Kodagu, Hassan and Dakshina Kannada districts post-noon.