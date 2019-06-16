Guv sends back KPSC ordinance bill

Governor Vajubhai Vala, on Sunday, is understood to have sent back an ordinance bill that the state government wanted to promulgate as a one-time relief measure to “protect” gazetted officers who will face demotion or lose jobs as their recruitment process in 1998 was found to be fraught with irregularities.

Sources in the government said the Governor had directed to place the bill - The Karnataka Civil Services (Protection of Service of Persons Appointed in Pursuance to Final Selection List Published by Selection Authority) Ordinance Bill, 2019 - in the next session of the legislature.

It is said that the governor has opined that there should be a detailed discussion on the matter in both Houses of the legislature.

The High Court has directed the government to set right anomalies in the recruitment process followed by the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) in the 1998 batch. At least 25 officials in service are set to lose their jobs while some others, including those who have been promoted as IAS officers, face demotion.

The State Cabinet had decided to protect these officials by promulgating the ordinance.