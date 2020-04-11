H D Deve Gowda donates Rs 1 lakh each to PM CARES Fund, Karnataka and Kerala CM relief fund amid coronavirus lockdown

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda has contributed Rs 1 lakh each to PM CARES Fund, the Karnataka and Kerala Chief Minister's relief funds from his pension, towards fighting COVID-19, his office said on Saturday.

"Out of the pension he receives, former Prime Minster @H_D_Devegowda has contributed Rs 1,00,000/- each to PM Cares Fund, Govt. of Karnataka Chief Minister's Relief Fund, and Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund. - Office of HDD," a tweet from Gowda's official twitter handle read.

On April 5, Gowda had said he has assured Prime Minister Narendra Modi of his support in the nation's battle against COVID-19 pandemic when the latter called him to discuss the situation.

The JD(S) patriarch on Friday in a letter to Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa however, had claimed the lockdown decision was taken in "haste" without forethought because of which farmers and the working class were "suffering" and suggested measures to mitigate the impact.