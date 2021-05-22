H D Deve Gowda urges Centre for massive scale-up in Covid-19 vaccine production

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called up JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda to acknowledge his letter that had suggestions to the Centre on managing the Covid-19 pandemic. This underlined Gowda’s ability to fire up bonhomie, even unlikely ones. Gowda, 88, shares with Shruthi H M Sastry his insights on governance during the pandemic. Excerpts:

There’s been much friction between the Centre and state governments during the pandemic. This is true in Karnataka’s case, too. Do you think federal principles are being followed?

Mistakes have been made by both the state governments and the Centre. Yesterday, in Varanasi, the prime minister is said to have become emotional. Over the past one-and-a-half years, he hasn’t gone there. He may have of course coordinated with the chief minister (who is from the same party) and the local officials. Reports of dead bodies floating (in the river) etc have added to (Modi’s) emotional reaction. To ensure that such incidents do not repeat, it’s important for the states and Centre to work in tandem. On the other hand, the Centre has also conducted video conferences to take the opinions of different chief ministers irrespective of political parties. On the state government’s part, I believe it failed on many counts.

Can you elaborate?

There was apathy in bringing patients to hospital on time. The state government failed in ensuring adequate supply of ventilators or oxygen. They are talking about oxygen production now when they could have taken the same measure three months ago. There are allegations that there is a delay in ensuring vaccine supply to certain districts. The government has also failed in curbing black-marketing of medicines such as Remdesivir. This leads us to wonder whether it can go unabated without lacunae in the government.

It appears that the Opposition is walking a tightrope. While it’s their job to question the government, they’re also criticized for opposing too much. How do you see the Opposition’s role now?

I recently wrote a letter to PM Modi giving a set of suggestions that were neither an attack nor a counter-attack against the government. The PM even considered some of my suggestions. Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, too, wrote to the President of India urging the government to take over the responsibility of education of children who have lost both parents in the pandemic. She and I have also discussed some of these suggestions. In such a situation, I cannot let my political differences come in between. Any political party for that matter cannot resort to blaming each other at this juncture. The government must also consider these suggestions outside political boundaries.

Online registration of vaccination of persons aged 18-44 has raised concerns about digital divide. What do you think is a good approach to ensure vaccination for all?

Let’s go a step back and ask, “Do we have enough vaccines for all?” In the absence of vaccines, people are anxious and are willing to try any and every medication, whether it is scientifically proven or not. The government should immediately think of massive manufacturing of vaccines within the country.

The state government’s relief package has been criticized for being inadequate.

When smaller states have given bigger packages, naturally there is lot of disparity in what is being given in Karnataka.

Drawing from your experiences in governance, how should the government prepare for the third wave of Covid-19?

I insist the Centre should ensure that our own industries are manufacturing vaccines in the country and are generating adequate power to sustain ventilators in the hospital. People should also cooperate by wearing masks in public. Vaccine loopholes in terms of black market have to be dealt with by an iron hand.