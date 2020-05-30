H D Kumaraswamy opposes mandatory evaluation duty for PU lecturers

Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy has condemned the mandatory evaluation work assigned for pre-university college lecturers.

Kumaraswamy wrote a letter to Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar and took to social media demanding him to withdraw the scheduled evaluation work.

"When everyone is living with the risk of getting infected from the Covid-19 virus, the department of pre-university Education is putting the lives of teachers to risk by asking them to go on evaluation duty," said Kumaraswamy.

He even highlighted about the non-availability of hotels, proper transportation facilities for teachers to attend evaluation work scheduled in other districts.

"Before making evaluation work mandatory, the department should put decentralisation in place, and action should be initiated against officials threatening teachers of sending them on leave without pay," said Kumaraswamy.

Even the Karnataka State Pre-University College Teachers' Association has warned of boycotting the evaluation work if the department tries to put pressure on teachers.