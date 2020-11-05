H D Kumaraswamy urges Karnataka govt to put off power tariff hike

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday urged the Karnataka government to put off the decision to hike power tariffs by a year.

"People are facing severe economic hardships following the Covid-19 pandemic. All sectors are facing losses. People are left worried without jobs and salaries. It is better to postpone the hike," the former CM said in a tweet.

ಕೊರೋನಾ ಸೋಂಕು ಹಾಗೂ ನೆರೆ ಹಾವಳಿಯಿಂದ ತತ್ತರಿಸಿರುವ ಜನತೆಯ ಮೇಲೆ ಕನಿಷ್ಠ ಒಂದು ವರ್ಷ ವಿದ್ಯುತ್ ದರ ಏರಿಕೆಯ ಬರೆ ಹಾಕಬಾರದು ಎಂದು ರಾಜ್ಯ ಸರ್ಕಾರವನ್ನು ಒತ್ತಾಯಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ.

1/3 — H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) November 5, 2020

Hiking tariffs from 20 paise to 50 paise per unit and 40 paise on average will burden the people, Kumaraswamy said, urging the government to withdraw its decision.

Also read — Monthly electricity bills to cost more in Karnataka as KERC approves 40 paise hike per unit

Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission had announced a revision of power tariffs on Wednesday. As a result, power bills will increase by 5.49 per cent on an average from November. Though the revised tariff was supposed to be introduced from April this year, it was delayed due to various factors.

Kumaraswamy said that hike in tariff during the pandemic, following devastating floods in North Karnataka, was against the interests of the people.